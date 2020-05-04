American International Group (AIG +1.1% ) launches Lloyd's Syndicate 2019, the largest ever to be launched through Lloyd's.

The syndicate will exclusively reinsure risks from AIG's Private Client Group, a brand with a leading market position in the high net worth segment, AIG said.

Significant capital support has been received from high-quality investors and capacity providers, it added.

In combination with its existing Lloyd’s operations, AIG will now operate the ninth-largest managing agency in the Lloyd’s market, in terms of capacity.

Current coverages offered by Syndicate 2019 reflect PCG’s product offerings including homeowners, auto, collections, yacht, personal umbrella and specialty coverage for earthquake, excess flood, and workers compensation.