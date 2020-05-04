Fed to start buying ETFs in early May

The Federal Reserve will start purchasing exchange-traded funds in early May, under its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, soon after the central bank's Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility becomes operational.

Both facilities are intended to provide companies access to credit after availability of credit contracted due to disruptions triggered by the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Treasury is initially allocating $50B toward the PMCCF and $25B toward the SMCCF, according to a new FAQ issued by the Fed.

The combined size of the corporate credit facilities will be up to $750B.

The CCFs will stop purchasing eligible corporate bonds, eligible syndicated loans, and eligible ETFs no later than Sept. 30, 2020, unless the CCFs are extended by the Fed's board of governors and the Department of the Treasury.

Previously: Fed fires up another $2.3T of loans to keep credit flowing (April 9)