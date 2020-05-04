Sempra Energy (SRE +2.9% ) moves higher after Q1 earnings easily beat analyst estimates as net income climbed to $760M from $441M in the prior-year period.

The company cuts its full-year GAAP earnings guidance to a range of $11.88-$13.02/share from $12.78-$14.26 previously, as it revised the estimated gain on the sale of its South American businesses and to account for litigation-related charges at SoCalGas and the prior investment in RBS Sempra Commodities.

But Sempra reaffirms unadjusted FY 2020 EPS at $6.70-$7.50, in line with $7.15 analyst consensus, and FY 2021 EPS at $7.50-$8.10, in line with $7.88 consensus.

Sempra also says it is delaying a final investment decision to build the Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Texas until 2021 given current market dynamics.

The company still expects to greenlight its Mexico LNG terminal this quarter, subject to receiving an export permit, according to a slide presentation.