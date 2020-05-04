Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) reports mixed Q1 results that missed on EPS but beat on revenues.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $55.9M (-19% Y/Y)

Gross margin of 25.1% (prior quarter 31.7%) vs. a 35.6% year ago.

Operating loss was $6.0M vs. a year-ago income of $3.2M.

Cash and cash equivalents of $44.1M at March 31, 2020(+84.5% Q/Q).

Ira Palti, President and CEO: "Looking forward, concerns of a global recession could surely delay operators' network investments, dampening short-to-mid-term demand for our equipment. However, with strong ongoing operations, a healthy balance sheet and a new urgency to the 5G market, we believe we are positioned favorably and expect to emerge from today's challenges as a leader in a growing market."

