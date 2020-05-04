Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -1.8% ) is lower after Q1 earnings beat analyst estimates by a penny but net income falls to $448M from $700M for the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 revenues fell 7% Y/Y to a much lower than forecast $2.78B, hurt by COVID-19 business closures and weather that was unfavorable to PSE&G says the weather was 19% warmer than normal for the second warmest Q1 recorded in New Jersey's history.

PSE&G says its service territory experienced a 5%-7% decline in electric load from the end of March through April, and expects the reduction may extend through Q2 and possibly longer.

The company says it remains committed to executing its five-year $12B-$16B capital plan without the need to issue equity, and has improved its net liquidity position, ending March with ~$4B of available liquidity.