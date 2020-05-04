Shares of Tesla (TSLA +6.3% ) are having a solid day after Friday's double-digit drop.

On Wall Street, analysts have been generally dismissive of Elon Musk's tweet on Friday of TSLA's share price being too high, highlighted by Baird analyst Ben Kallo's deep Twitter search to determine that Musk has actually done it at least twice in the past without wrecking sentiment for the long term.

In the Muskverse, the CEO listed two of his California homes for sale over the weekend just days after teasing on Twitter that he would be ridding himself of most of his worldly possessions.