Cameco (CCJ +3.7% ) climbs as much as 8% after TD Securities upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a C$18 price target, raised from C$14, saying supply discipline commitments by large producers is moving pricing power into their hands from the nuclear utilities.

TD analyst Greg Barnes says Cameco's management is showing increased confidence that the uranium market is transitioning away from oversupply, and the focus is now moving to a market that is in deficit and security of long-term supply will play an increasing role in utility purchasing decisions.

A more constrained mid-term market should allow producers to rebuild their long-term pricing contract portfolios at "commercially acceptable prices," Barnes says.

CCJ's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.