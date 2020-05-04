In the middle of an ongoing proxy fight, HC2 Holdings (HCHC +3% ) has added two new independent board nominees and set the date for its annual meeting.

The company will hold its meeting July 8 at a time and place to be determined; stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22 will be entitled to vote.

It's adding Shelly Lombard and Jeffrey Tuder to its nominee slate. As it had announced, the slate also includes Avram Glazer, who will be chairman if that group is elected.

Adding those two nominees was the result of "constructive engagement" with significant stockholder JDS1, the company says.

Meanwhile, cash compensation for non-employee directors has been reduced by 25% effective April 28, 2020. CEO Phil Falcone had previously committed to forgo any potential bonus payments for 2020 or future years until the stock price reaches an average of $7.50 over a 30-trading-day period. (It's at $2.73 now.)