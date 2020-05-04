The daily number of new forbearance requests started to taper off after April 15, according to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor report, but the firm is watching for a potential second wave of forbearance requests in May.

"Between 53,000 and 102,000 new plans have been put into place over each of the last nine days, and even the largest single-day volume was less than a quarter of what we saw at the start of April — and may see again next week," said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske.

"Once we have a sense for whether there is a similar spike in forbearance requests around the beginning of May, we'll be in a much better position to more accurately forecast possible scenarios," he said.

Meanwhile, rate lock data, a leading indicator of refinance and prepayment activity, suggests a steep decline in demand for refinancing, according to the report. Refi locks were down almost 80% below their early-March peaks.

The seven-day average of purchase rate locks fell nearly 70% from its peak in early March through April. Since then volumes have begun to rebound over the past week and are back to within ~50% of their March peak, a sign that the housing market is beginning to pick up.

