Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.54M (-5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.