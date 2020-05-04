Diana Shipping (DSX -1.7% ) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Seattle, for a period until minimum October 1, 2021 up to maximum December 31, 2021.

The gross charter rate is $12,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The charter commenced on April 27, 2020.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$6.32M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.