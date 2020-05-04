Defying the global glut, Petrobras (PBR -2.4% ) says it exported a record 1M bbl/day of oil in April, 145% above the same month a year ago and beating the previous record of 771K bbl/day in December 2019.

In the first four months of the year, Petrobras' exports rose 25% Y/Y, with 60% going to China.

The company also says it has started the process of finding a buyer for its stake in the Manati field offshore Brazil, as it continues the process of divesting older, less productive assets.

The Manati field's average 2019 production was 1.27B cf/day of gas.