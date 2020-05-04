IPG Photonics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)IPGPBy: SA News Team
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.74M (-26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.