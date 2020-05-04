Cedar Realty -7.3% after stock price slips below listing standard
May 04, 2020 12:29 PM ETCedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR)CDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) drops 7.3% to 91 cents after it receives notification of noncompliance from the New York Stock Exchange.
- The average closing price of its common stock over the prior 30-day consecutive trading period (from April 28, 2020) was below $1.00 per share, the minimum average share price required to maintain listing on the NYSE.
- Cedar Realty now has until the end of the year to regain compliance.
- CDR said it will continue to monitor the closing price of its common stock and consider available options, such as a reverse stock split, if it appears unlikely that the minimum share price requirement will be satisfied by Dec. 31, 2020.