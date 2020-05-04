WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.