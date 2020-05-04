Leidos Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)LDOSBy: SA News Team
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.