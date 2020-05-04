Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.61 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.31B (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward.

