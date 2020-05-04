Adient Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)ADNTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.5B (-17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.