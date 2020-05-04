Ingredion Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)INGRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INGR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.