Sealed Air Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)SEEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.