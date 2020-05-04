Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Activision Blizzard: Stable Player In A Fast-Growing Industry