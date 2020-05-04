The Texas regulator who had proposed mandating oil production cuts by 1M bbl/day now says the issue is "dead," a day before the state was set to vote on the measure.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton tells Bloomberg the measure lacks support from the three-member agency and he will no longer make a motion to vote on it.

Sitton had been the most outspoken member of the state's primary energy regulator when it came to advocating for production caps.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.6% ) and Parsley Energy (PE +2.7% ) had led support for curtailments, while several trade groups and oil majors including Exxon and Chevron opposed the idea.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL