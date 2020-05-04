US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-56.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.3B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.