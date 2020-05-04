Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.

