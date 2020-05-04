MercadoLibre Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (-584.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $609.27M (+28.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MELI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.