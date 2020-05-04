Mattel Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.4M (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.