Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $545.02M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.