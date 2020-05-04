Mercury General (MCY +0.6% ) Q1 operating EPS of $1.07 beats the average analyst estimate of 84 cents and increased from 87 cents in the year-ago quarter as catastrophe losses net of reinsurance declined by more than half.

Q1 combined ratio of 95.9% improved from 97.3% a year ago.

Q1 catastrophe losses net of reinsurance declined to $2.00M from $5.00M.

Q1 net premiums earned of $922.6M rose 6.0% Y/Y and misses the consensus estimate of $927.9M.

On April 9, Mercury said it was refunding 15% of monthly private passenger auto insurance premiums, or ~$70M, to its policyholders for two months because less driving during the pandemic resulted in fewer accidents and claims.

On April 30, the California Insurance Commissioner ordered insurers to make an initial refund for the months of March and April as well as for May if shelter-in-place restrictions continue.

Mercury expects to process the premium refunds, via credits to policyholders' accounts, in May and June of 2020.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

