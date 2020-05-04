KLA Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)KLACBy: SA News Team
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.