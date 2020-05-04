Myriad Genetics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.38M (-22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.