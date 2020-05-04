CalAmp Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)CAMPBy: SA News Team
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-89.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.95M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.