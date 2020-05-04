SoftBank-backed Oyo cuts most of UK staff

SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Oyo will lay off 150-200 of its 300 total UK staff due to the coronavirus-related demand slump.

The Indian lodging startup told employees last week it was starting a 30-day consultation period to eliminate redundancies, according to an internal email viewed by Yahoo Finance.

Management said that hotel bookings in the UK had fallen 80% since the start of the pandemic.

Last month, a source told TechCrunch that Oyo planned to furlough an undisclosed number of jobs worldwide, which followed thousands of job cuts.