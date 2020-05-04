Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.67M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ARCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.