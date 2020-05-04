ConocoPhillips (COP +0.9% ) is upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy with a $51 price target, raised from $38, at Goldman Sachs, as Neil Mehta says the micro and macro fundamentals for energy stocks are bottoming and COP should be a "strong participant" in the upcoming oil price upcycle, given its level of underperformance relative to large cap U.S. majors and its strong leverage to Brent crude.

The analyst believes the oil price cycle is finally bottoming and expects a strong upcycle to begin as supply and demand fundamentals improve.

Mehta meanwhile cites valuation in dropping Chevron (CVX +0.1% ) from Goldman's Conviction List but keeps a Buy rating, as he likes Chevron's free cash flow power, the company's positive leverage to an eventual oil upcycle, prudent capital management and balance sheet strength.

COP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.