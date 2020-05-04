Axcelis Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)ACLSBy: SA News Team
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.96M (+28.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.