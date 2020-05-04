CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.24M (-17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.