Equatorial Guinea's government is granting two-year extensions to oil and gas companies on their exploration programs, in an attempt to keep investments flowing into the country's energy industry during the plunge in oil demand and prices.

The extension will encourage producers including Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.0% ), Marathon Oil (MRO +0.3% ), Noble Energy (NBL -1.1% ) and Kosmos Energy (KOS +6.5% ) to keep investing in the country, the oil minister says.

Virtually all oil and gas projects and licensing rounds are on hold in Equatorial Guinea as it braces for an extended oil downturn because of the pandemic, the minister says.