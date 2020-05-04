Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.14B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.

