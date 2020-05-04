The British pound falls 1.6% against the U.S. dollar in the first two trading days of the month as U.S.-China tensions weigh on global trading and concern about Brexit re-emerges.

The pound sterling slips 0.5% against the greenback in Monday trading; Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) drops 0.7% .

In a virtual town hall meeting Sunday evening, President Trump said he would end the U.S.-China trade agreement if China doesn't purchase the amount of U.S. goods required under the pact. He made it clear that more tariffs could be in the offing as a way to punish China for the coronavirus.

As for Brexit, concerns are rising due to the lack of an announcement from the U.K. government on whether it will delay Brexit talks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seema Shah, chief strategist of Principal Global Investors, told the Financial Times.

So far, the government has said it won't delay the year-end deadline for leaving the European Union because of the pandemic.

“We don’t expect the U.K. to make a very quick recovery after lockdown and if we don’t know by June what the next steps are we could be staring a hard Brexit in the face again,” Shah said.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, UGBP, ZGBR