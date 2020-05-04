As part of ongoing reactions to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the National Football League is moving five games it had set for international cities back to the U.S.

That reverses years of league plans to spread its sport worldwide with openings in metros like London and Mexico City, but the effort required to put on the international showcases likely didn't make sense with the prospect of a severely limited fan experience.

Meanwhile, the NFL is likely to announce its fall schedule on Thursday, Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says. Why is football seeming to move forward while Major League Baseball is stuck in limbo? That's due to the fact that the NFL is far less dependent on gate revenues than baseball, he says.