Genworth Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ET Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.