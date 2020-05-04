Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.31 (+43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.63B (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.