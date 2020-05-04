Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.27B (+22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAGP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.