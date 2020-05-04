Wells Fargo (WFC -1.4% ) gets an "outstanding" rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation, which covers the years 2012- 2018.

The rating reflects the bank's performance in serving low- to moderate-income communities.

"We are proud of the positive steps we have taken in recent years, and are pleased that the OCC noted this progress," CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

In February, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3B to settle a U.S. criminal investigation into retail sales practices at its Community Bank from 2012-2016 that included employees creating fake accounts to reach sales quotas.