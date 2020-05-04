Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.13B (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.

