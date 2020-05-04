Dominion Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.74B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.