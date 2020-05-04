A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.91M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.