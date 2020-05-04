NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $617.34M (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.