TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.34 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.