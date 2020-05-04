Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will extend the closure of its six warehouses in France until May 8.

The warehouses closed on April 16 after a court banned Amazon from shipping non-essential items to protect workers from potential coronavirus exposure.

Last week, Amazon lost an appeal against the court ruling and said the facilities would remain closed through April 28.

Earlier today, France rejected AMZN 's attempt to tap state partial unemployment for its warehouse workers.

Amazon's warehouses in the region employ about 10,000 people on permanent and interim contracts.